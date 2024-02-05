Mahua Moitra Poses Four Critical Questions to PM Modi on 'Nari Shakti' Talk

Trinamool Congress leader Mahua Moitra raised four probing questions to Prime Minister Narendra Modi following his acknowledgment of 'Nari Shakti' (women empowerment) while responding to the Motion of Thanks in Parliament.

Moitra specifically questioned PM Modi's silence on the Bilkis Bano case, highlighting that while he praises 'Nari Shakti' and Olympians, there's an absence of commentary on Bilkis Bano's situation. In a tweet, she stated, "Hon’ble PM waxing on Nari Shakti & praising Olympians -Why silence on Bilkis Bano -Why does BJP IT cell hire rapists -Why women wrestlers dragged on Delhi’s streets while their molester sits in Lok Sabha -Why do BJP netas exhort public to slap only lady CM Answers?"

— Mahua Moitra (@MahuaMoitra) February 5, 2024

PM Modi, during his address in Parliament, emphasized the empowerment of women, stating, "From space to Olympics, Sashastra Bal to Sansad, the country has seen the empowerment of women." He also hinted at the prospect of his party returning to power in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Meanwhile, Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Dr. Shashi Panja joined the questioning, seeking PM Modi's stance on various issues. Dr. Panja's queries included the Bilkis Bano case, allegations against BJP IT Cell chief Amit Malviya for allegedly hiring rapists, and the mistreatment of women wrestlers in Delhi. In a video, Dr. Panja asked, ""Tall claims being made by PM Modi in Lok Sabha. He is talking about women empowerment, but we have seen how our Olympic wrestlers were dragged on the streets of Delhi when they protesting against the sexual assault on them by BJP MP, who was their coach."