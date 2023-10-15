Mahua Moitra slams BJP trollers after personal photos appear online

New Delhi, Oct 15 Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra on Sunday said that she was "most amused" to see some of her personal photos being circulated on social media, while blaming BJP trollers for it.

In a post on X, Moitra said: "Most amused to see some personal photos of me being circulated on social media by BJP‘s troll sena. I like green dress better on me than white blouse. And why bother cropping - show rest of the folks at dinner as well. Bengal’s women live a life. Not a lie."

Her remarks came after some of her personal photographs appeared online on X, in which she was seen with Congress leader Shashi Tharoor and also holding a cigar in her hand.

Responding to the post, which is now deleted, she said: "I don’t smoke. Am severely allergic to cigarettes. I was just posing for a joke with a friend’s cigar."

The Trinamool Congress MP is known for her fierce speeches in Parliament and is also seen as a style statement among the parliamentarians. This is not the first time that she has got into controversy. Earlier she was in news for carrying an expensive Louis Vuitton bag.

