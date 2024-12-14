Mai Behan Maan Yojana: Tejashwi Yadav Announces Rs 2500 Per Month for Women (Watch Video)

The Chief Minister's Ladki Bahin Scheme played a pivotal role in the Mahayuti's success in the recent Maharashtra assembly elections. Now, with upcoming elections in various states, new schemes targeting women voters are being announced. In preparation for the Bihar assembly elections next year, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav has unveiled the Mai Behan Maan Scheme to attract female voters. Tejashwi Yadav announced that, under this scheme, women will receive Rs 2500 per month if his party comes to power.

This is not the first time Tejashwi Yadav has made promises aimed at voters. Earlier, he had pledged to provide 200 units of free electricity to consumers in Bihar. While introducing the Mai Behan Maan Scheme at an event in Darbhanga, Tejashwi Yadav stated, "If our government comes to power in Bihar, we will implement the Mai Behan Maan Scheme. It will offer financial assistance to economically weaker mothers and sisters. We will begin this scheme within a month of forming the government."

Tejashwi Yadav also discussed the issues faced by the people of Bihar, emphasizing the challenges of unemployment and inflation. "We have exposed the government's failures. We continue to speak out against corruption. When I was the Deputy Chief Minister, I created five lakh jobs. Now, we need to ensure that people are respected, and we will focus on both social and economic justice," he said.

#WATCH | Darbhanga, Bihar: RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav says, "If our government is formed in the state, we will start the 'Maai Behan Maan Yojana'... Under the Maai Behan Maan Yojana, we will give Rs 2500 directly to the accounts of our economically weak mothers and sisters. As… pic.twitter.com/QvU1EIpUXT — ANI (@ANI) December 14, 2024

He also highlighted his commitment to reforming the system, stating, "We worked tirelessly, even overnight, to bring about reforms. The latest NITI Aayog report shows that Bihar is still at the top for migration and unemployment. We are a party of hardworking people with a clear vision and roadmap. During our tenure, we brought in an investment of Rs 5000 crores for Bihar. We will also set up separate commissions for Mithilanchal and Seemanchal to ensure the development of these regions."

Tejashwi Yadav’s announcements reflect his focus on addressing economic concerns and ensuring social justice, presenting a vision for a prosperous Bihar under his leadership.