'Mai MLA Ka Beta Hu': AAP's Amanatullah's Son Threatens Delhi Police Over Traffic Challan (Watch Video)

Mohammad Anas, the son of AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan, is accused of threatening Delhi Police after being stopped for riding a motorcycle with a modified silencer. According to the police, Anas allegedly told officers, "Main vidhayak ka beta hoon" (I am the son of an MLA) when questioned about the traffic violation. The incident occurred on Wednesday when the Delhi Police issued a challan and seized a black Royal Enfield Bullet motorcycle (DL14SL4388), which was equipped with a modified silencer that violated noise regulations.

Watch: Delhi Police stopped two boys riding a bullet with a modified silencer, creating loud noise and riding recklessly. One claimed to be AAP MLA Amanatullah Khan's son and misbehaved. A case was registered, and the bike was impounded pic.twitter.com/HCGhmuUH2G — IANS (@ians_india) January 24, 2025

The incident took place around 8:30 PM near Nafees Road, Batla House, while police were conducting a routine patrol ahead of Republic Day. Two boys were riding the motorcycle recklessly, zigzagging and driving on the wrong side of the road. When the police attempted to stop them, the situation escalated. Anas, one of the riders, reportedly refused to show his driving license or the motorcycle's registration certificate and allegedly misbehaved with the officers. He also claimed the police had stopped him due to the AAP symbol on his bike.

Anas then made a phone call, claiming the person on the other end was his father, Amanatullah Khan, who allegedly spoke rudely to the police. As tensions rose, Anas and the other rider abandoned the bike and fled the scene without providing their identities or addresses. The police seized the motorcycle, which had an illegal silencer, and registered a case under multiple sections of the Motor Vehicles Act, including driving without a license, illegal modifications, reckless driving, and misbehavior. The bike was stored in the police station, and an officer recorded the incident on his mobile phone as evidence. The police have confirmed that an investigation is ongoing to verify the identities of those involved, and the individuals will be notified of their court date after the verification process.