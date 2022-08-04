'Main hoon jhum jhum Jhumroo': Kishore Kumar's forgotten onscreen talent

Known primarily for his gifted, effortless, and vibrant singing, he was actually a complete entertainment package in Hindi films being also an accomplished actor, lyricist, composer, producer, director, screenwriter and both on and off screen, its biggest eccentric.

From "Khwab ho tum ya koi haqeeqat" to "Pal pal dil ke paas", "Zindagi ke safar mein maqam" to "Khaike paan Banaraswala", and "Khilte hain gul yahan" to "Kya yehi pyar hai" , Kishore Kumar's mellifluous voice still reverberates for stars from Dev Anand to Dharmendra, Rajesh Khanna to Amitabh Bachchan, and Shashi Kapoor to Sanjay Dutt, in a range of emotions, moods and situations.

However, it goes on to eclipse his own onscreen prowess, where he could essay madcap antics of young romantic leads to restrained and sensitive essaying of more complex and nuanced characters.

Everyone has their own range of favourite songs from Kishore Kumar, born on this day

