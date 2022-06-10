Mainly clear sky likely in J&K: MeT

Srinagar, June 10 The Meteorological department on Friday predicted mainly clear sky in Jammu and Kashmir with very light rain towards the afternoon during the next 24 hours.

Weather in the union territory remained mainly clear on Thursday.

"Weather is likely to remain mainly clear with possibility of very light rain towards the afternoon in J&K during the next 24 hours", an official of the MeT department said.

Meanwhile, Srinagar recorded 14.6 degrees Celsius, Pahalgam 9.6 degrees and Gulmarg 4.8 degrees as the minimum temperature.

Drass had 5.1 degrees, Leh 5.8 and Kargil 11.2 as the night's lowest temperature.

Jammu registered 31degrees, Katra 27.8, Batote 19.3, Banihal 15.2 and Bhaderwah 15.5 as the minimum temperature.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor