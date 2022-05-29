Mainly clear weather likely in J&K for next 24 hours

Srinagar, May 29 Weather was partly cloudy in J&K during the last 24 hours as the Meteorological (MeT) department on Sunday forecast mainly clear weather for the next 24 hours.

"Currently, weather is mainly clear in most parts of J&K. A brief spell of Rain/Thunderstorm may occur at scattered places towards late afternoon/evening," an official of the MeT department said.

Srinagar had 13.7, Pahalgam 6.7 and Gulmarg 4.5 degrees Celsius as the minimum temperature.

In Ladakh region, Leh had 8.2 and Kargil 10 as the minimum temperature.

Jammu had 23.6, Katra 21.8, Batote 15.6, Banihal 13.8 and Bhaderwah 12.8 as the minimum temperature.

