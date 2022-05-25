Mainly dry weather in J&K during next 24 hrs: MeT

Srinagar, May 25 Weather remained partly cloudy in J&K during the last 24 hours as the MeT department forecast mainly dry weather on Thursday.

"Weather is expected to remain mainly dry in J&K during the next 24 hours", an official of the MeT department said.

Srinagar recorded 11.6, Pahalgam 6.1 and Gulmarg 4.5 degrees Celsius as the minimum temperature.

Kargil in Ladakh had 7.6 and Leh 5.1 as the minimum temperature.

Jammu had 20.7, Katra 18.1, Batote 11.7, Banihal 10.8 and Bhaderwah 9.9 as the minimum temperature.

