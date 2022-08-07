Mainly dry weather likely in J&K

Srinagar, Aug 7 Weather is likely to remain mainly dry with light rain at isolated places during the next 24 hours, said the Meteorological (MeT) Department on Sunday.

The weather remained dry in J&K during the last 24 hours.

"Mainly dry weather is expected in J&K during the next 24 hours with possibility of light rain at isolated places", said an official of the MeT department.

Srinagar had 18.6, Pahalgam 13 and Gulmarg 10.2 degrees Celsius as the minimum temperature.

Drass town in Ladakh region had 10.2, Leh 12.2 and Kargil 16.8 as the minimum temperature.

Jammu had 24.9, Katra 23.2, Batote 18.7, Banihal 17.4 and Bhaderwah 18.8 as the minimum temperature.

