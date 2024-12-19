Major announcements expected on jobs, welfare in Nitish cabinet today

Patna, Dec 19 Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar will chair a cabinet meeting on Thursday at 5 p.m., ahead of his scheduled Pragati Yatra starting from December 23.

This meeting, taking place after two weeks, has raised expectations of some important decisions, particularly regarding jobs, employment, or new welfare schemes. The timing is crucial, especially in the wake of the opposition's 'Mai-Behan Maan Yojana' promise by Tejashwi Yadav to provide Rs 2500 per month, which has set the tone for potential counter-announcements.

Nitish Kumar may announce something big to counter Tejashwi Yadav’s promise.

The cabinet meeting was slated for December 20, but has been advanced for December 19. The meeting will be held in the Cabinet Hall of the Chief Secretariat.

The people are anticipating that the meeting will revolve around new announcements related to jobs and employment, welfare initiatives, possibly in response to the opposition's schemes, and others.

The Cabinet Secretariat Department has already communicated directives to relevant officials and departments, emphasizing the importance of today's decisions.

The decisions made in today's cabinet meeting will set the tone for Nitish Kumar's 'Pragati Yatra' and could influence the state's political and developmental landscape.

Some important decisions were taken in the last cabinet meeting held on December 13 addressing key issues and developmental goals including the government extending the period for the land survey by six months to address public concerns.

Under this procedure, the people were given 180 days for self-declaration, 60 days for Raiyat (landholder) claims, and 60 days for claim settlements.

The Bihar government also sanctioned 1.60 acres of land from the Bihar State Housing Board in Kankarbagh, Patna, to the Health Department for the construction of the Sankara Eye Foundation's Super Special Eye Hospital. The land was valued at Rs 48 crore and was transferred to the hospital for a 99-year lease.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor