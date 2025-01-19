Major Fire Breaks Out at Maha kumbh Mela in Prayagraj, Fire Engines and SDRF Team Rush to the Spot

A major fire broke out at the Mahakumbh Mela in Prayagraj, causing significant concern due to the large crowd present at the time. The fire began at a tent belonging to the Vivekananda Seva Samiti and quickly spread, burning tents and other materials. Thankfully, no casualties have been reported so far.

Fire brigade vehicles were immediately called to the scene, and efforts to extinguish the fire are underway. The situation is being closely monitored, and fire services are working to control the blaze. The goods stored in the affected tents have been damaged due to the fire.

Authorities are working to prevent the fire from spreading further and ensure the safety of the attendees at the ongoing Mahakumbh Mela. Updates on the situation are awaited as firefighting operations continue.