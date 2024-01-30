Major Fire Devastates Chandigarh Furniture Market, 5 Shops Completely Destroyed

Five shops were destroyed when a fire broke out at the furniture market in Sector 53, Chandigarh, on Tuesday morning. Though there was no loss of life, goods worth lakhs were gutted, police said. The cause of the fire was yet to be ascertained.

Twelve furniture shops and a tea stall were destroyed due to a fire in the market, located on the border of Chandigarh and Mohali in Punjab, on June 23, 2022.Tuesday’s blaze comes three months after a fire broke out at a furniture factory in Chandigarh’s industrial area on October 2.