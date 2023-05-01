Major fire guts three shops on Pune-Satara Road, 2 injured

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], May 1 : Two persons have been injured after a massive fire broke out on Pune-Satara Road and spread to three different shops, fire department officials said.

According to officials, the fire broke out near Dmart around 2.30am, on Pune-Satara Road.

On receiving information, seven fire tenders were rushed to the spot.

Further, according to the fire department, the blaze triggered some blasts that helped the flames spread further and wreak major damage to the shops.

The officials informed further that one of the shops that caught fire dealt in home and kitchen appliances while another was a mobile phone store.

The fire is under control, officials added.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor