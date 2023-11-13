Major pile-up on Ludhiana-Delhi highway: Dense fog causes multi-vehicle collision

Dense fog resulted in a major collision involving over two dozen vehicles, including buses, on the Ludhiana-Delhi national highway on Monday. The incident occurred near Libra village, approximately 40 km from Ludhiana district headquarters, causing injuries to multiple individuals, as reported by the police.

Fortunately, no severe injuries were sustained, and those hurt were promptly treated at local private hospitals before being discharged. Deputy Superintendent of Police (Khanna) Rajesh Sharma noted that affected individuals resumed their journeys after receiving treatment.

The collision, attributed to dense fog, led to a temporary halt in traffic, but the highway has since been cleared. The complex nature of the accident makes it challenging to determine the sequence of vehicle collisions, with some drivers leaving the scene immediately after the incident. Involved in the pile-up were two state transport buses and a truck, and damaged vehicles were either towed away or driven off.