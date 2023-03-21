Major quake shakes north India, triggers panic

New Delhi, March 21 Strong tremors, lasting for several seconds, shook most of north India on Tuesday evening, creating panic among the people.

According to the US Geological Services, the 6.5 magnitude quake had an epicentre 40 km south by south east of Afghanistan's Jurm. It occurred at a depth of nearly 190 km.

India's National Centre for Seismology mapped it at 6.6 magnitude, and at 10.17.27 p.m. (IST) with the epicentre at 133 km south by south east of Fayzabad in northern Afghanistan.

