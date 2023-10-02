Major upheaval in Madhya Pradesh Congress: Kamal Nath opts out of contesting Assembly polls?

All political parties have begun preparations for the Madhya Pradesh Assembly elections. Meanwhile, former Chief Minister and Congress leader Kamal Nath have reportedly decided not to contest the Assembly elections. Kamal Nath is currently the president of the Madhya Pradesh Congress Committee. It was being said that he would enter the race for the chief minister's post again, but his decision has also surprised party workers.

According to sources, Kamal Nath has made it clear that he will campaign for the party in the state elections. Kamal Nath does not want to spend time only in Chhindwara by contesting the Assembly elections. Kamal Nath was considered the chief ministerial face of the Congress party in the state. During Saturday's rally, Rahul Gandhi had announced Kamal Nath as the chief ministerial candidate.

Meanwhile, after Jyotiraditya Scindia joined the BJP, the entire responsibility of campaigning has fallen on Kamal Nath's shoulders. Kamal Nath recently discussed the candidates at a press conference. He mentioned that the candidates have been selected, and there is still time to announce the list. The concerned candidates have also been informed about this, he said.

Kamal Nath is presently active in the state assembly elections, leading the party since its inception. In an effort to garner support, he has organized various programs to appeal to voters. Consequently, Kamal Nath was anticipated to be the face of the Congress. However, it remains unclear whether the decision not to contest the elections was made by Kamal Nath himself or the Congress party.