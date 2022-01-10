Makar Sankranti 2022: Here's how different Indian states celebrates Makar Sankranti

Makar Sankranti is an Indian festival, which is celebrated on 14th or 15th January. The festival is linked with the sun’s entry into Capricorn. When the sun god leaves Sagittarius and enters Capricorn, Makar Sankranti is celebrated. On this day apart from flying, Kite people donate so many things to needy and worship places. This festival is mainly celebrated for charity. This festival has different names in different states of India. Here are the names of the festival in different states,

1. Thai Pongal -Tamilnadu

Tamil Nadu celebrates Pongal as Makar Sankranti in the state. They follow 4 days tradition on this occasion Day 1 marks Bhogi Pandigai, Day 2 is Thai Pongal, Day 3 Maattu Pongal, and Kaanum Pongal is on the 4th day on this day people wear new clothes and exchange sweets.

2. Uttarayan-Gujarat

Gujarat celebrates Makar Sankranti for two days, and they name the festival Uttarayan. On 14th January the day is called Uttarayan and the 15th is Vasi Uttarayan. During this festival, people exchange hikkis, dry fruits, and sweets made of sesame. Also, you will see Gujarat's sky full of colour full kites.

3. Makara Sankranti-Maharashtra

The festival is called Makar Sankranti in Maharashtra, people celebrate this festival for two days and also exchange sweets and say "til-gul ghyaa, aani goad-goad bolaa", as a token of goodwill.

4. Makara Chaula-Odisha

People of Odishan celebrate this festival as Makara Chuala. On this festival, people cook Makara chaula or uncooked newly harvested rice, coconut, jaggery, banana, sesame, rasagola, Khai puddings for gods.

5. Magh Bihu-Assam

In Assam, the festival is celebrated as Bihu. People celebrate this festival to end the season of harvesting because the crops get ready till the time and ready to store at home. People celebrate it by feasting, bonfires, makeshift huts, light bonfires, playing games like Tekeli Bhonga, cooking delectable Assamese cuisine like Shunga Pitha, and Til Pitha.