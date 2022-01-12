Makar Sankranti 2022: Sellers in Surat witnessing a drop in kite sales, compared to last year

Ahead of Makar Sankranti, sellers in Surat say they witness a sudden drop in Kite sales compared to last year. The sellers are facing huge back drop due to the corona surge, their sales are getting heavy loss because of the current situation, mainly the huge losses are faced by seasonal sellers, as the government imposed many restrictions on the festival and many people are avoiding to do gatherings on the festival, therefore the sells are not doing good in the market.

Makar Sankranti is also known as the festival of kites, but this year the whole festival, as well as the market, is dull. "Traders who earlier placed orders are now canceling them due to the Covid restrictions. Sales are down by almost 25%," says a wholesaler.

Makar Sankranti is an Indian festival, which is celebrated on 14th or 15th January. The festival is linked with the sun’s entry into Capricorn. When the sun god leaves Sagittarius and enters Capricorn, Makar Sankranti is celebrated. On this day apart from flying, Kite people donate so many things to needy and worship places. This festival is mainly celebrated for charity.