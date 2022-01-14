Makar Sankranti 2022: This is how people from different states celebrates this year's Makar Sankranti

On Makar Sankranti where the government has banned many rituals due to Covid-surge, there are many devotees who never fail to worship their god, and here are some states where devotees have celebrated their Makar Sankranti in restrictions also.

West Bengal

Many states have imposed a ban on taking a holy dip in the Ganga river on Makar Sankranti due to the Covid surge, but in West Bengal, many devotees gathered together and took a holy dip in the Ganga. Many people can be seen at the river even after curfews.



Uttarakhand

It seems like people in Uttarakhand have taken a law seriously and no one was there to take a holy dip or performance any rituals near the Ganga river. The administration also imposed a ban on devotees taking a holy dip in Ganga on the occasion of Makar Sankranti. CO City Shekhar Suyal said, "Holy dip is not allowed here (Ganga river), devotees are sent to nearby ghats. While Locals performed 'Dev Doli' snan in Bhagirathi river in Uttarkashi on the occasion of Makar Sankranti.



Punjab

Devotees in Punjab, take a holy dip in 'Sarovar' at Golden Temple in Amritsar and offer prayers on the occasion of Makar Sankranti.

Bihar

People in Bihar took a holy dip in the Ganga at Gandhi Ghat in Patna. One local priest said, "On Makar Sankranti, a large number of people come here for a dip, but there is less number of devotees due to COVID this year."



