Makar Sankranti 2025: Tips to Protect Yourself from Manja and Kite Strings While Riding a Bike

Makar Sankranti, observed on January 14, 2025, is an important astrological event marked by the Sun's transition into the Capricorn constellation. Unlike other Indian festivals governed by the lunar calendar, Makar Sankranti follows the Gregorian solar calendar.

This festival marks the end of the winter solstice, the beginning of longer days, and holds special significance for farmers as it coincides with the harvest season. It is a time for spiritual activities, with people taking holy dips in rivers like Ganga and Yamuna, believing it absolves past sins. Celebrations also include prayers to Surya, and the festival is known for kite flying.

Despite the 2017 ban on the sale of Chinese, plastic, and nylon kite strings, which pose risks to birds, animals, and humans, the use of such dangerous materials continues. Many people are still getting injured by the sharp "manja" strings, and birds are getting caught in them. The ban was implemented to protect both life and the environment, but illegal sales and use of nylon lines persist. There is growing demand for stronger enforcement and action against those violating the ban, as these life-threatening strings continue to be sold and stored secretly, endangering both wildlife and public safety.

During Makar Sankranti, kite flying with "manja" (glass-coated string) poses a risk to bike riders. Here are some ways to protect yourself:

Wear Protective Gear

Full-Face Helmet: Opt for a full-face helmet to protect your head and neck from any injury caused by manja.

Gloves: Wearing gloves helps shield your hands from cuts and abrasions if the string touches them.

Elbow & Knee Guards: Consider wearing elbow and knee guards for additional protection against cuts.

Ride Slowly and Cautiously

Avoid high-speed riding, especially around areas known for kite flying.

Stay alert and watch for kites that might be in your path.

Stick to Safer Routes

Avoid crowded areas where kite flying is more common, particularly those with high pedestrian traffic.

Use less congested routes, especially during the peak kite flying hours in the morning and evening.

Install Protective Film on Bike

You can apply a protective film or mesh on the bike's front side (windshield, mirrors, etc.) to reduce the risk of manja hitting the bike or rider.

Avoid Talking or Looking Up

Keep your focus on the road and avoid looking up or getting distracted by flying kites. This will help you react quickly if manja comes your way.

Stay Alert to Surroundings

Be aware of any kite enthusiasts around you and keep an eye out for kites that may be flying too low or across roads.

Use Protective Manja-Free Areas

Some cities may designate manja-free zones during Makar Sankranti to reduce accidents. Make sure you know these areas and avoid others where manja might be used.

Alert Local Authorities

If you notice areas where manja is causing significant danger to bikers or pedestrians, inform local authorities to take action.

