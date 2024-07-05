Makers unveil the other version of Nani from 'Saripodhaa Sanivaaram'

Mumbai, July 4 The second look of Telugu star Nani from the upcoming film ‘Saripodhaa Sanivaaram’ was unveiled on Thursday.

This latest look shows a different side of Nani's character, contrasting to the fiery intensity that was presented to the audience earlier. While the initial teasers and posters showcased his intense and raging persona, the new poster highlights a more serene and composed Nani, depicting his calm side from Monday to Friday.

The makers of the film took to Instagram to share the latest look, saying: “Every raging Saturday has its calm counterpart. Now, Experience a new dimension of Surya on other days '#SaripodhaaSanivaaram #SuryasSaturday'."

Produced by DVV Entertainment, ‘Saripodhaa Sanivaaram’ is written and directed by Vivek Athreya.

The film promises a diverse portrayal of Nani's character, showcasing his versatility as an actor.

Also starring S.J. Suryah, Priyanka Arul Mohan, and Sai Kumar P., ‘Saripodhaa Sanivaaram’ will be released in theatres on August 29 in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor