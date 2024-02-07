Malappuram Man Sentenced to 133 Years for Rape, Harassment

In a landmark ruling on Tuesday, the Manjeri special fast-track Pocso court handed down a staggering 133-year rigorous imprisonment to a 42-year-old man convicted of raping and sexually harassing his own daughters. The sentence, delivered by Special Judge Ashraf A M, is set to run concurrently in two separate cases.

The accused, whose identity remains undisclosed, was also fined Rs 8.8 lakh, with the directive that the amount be allocated to the survivors. Additionally, the district legal services authority has been instructed to provide compensation to the survivors under the victim compensation programme.

The first case, involving the repeated rape of his 13-year-old daughter between November 2021 and March 2022, resulted in a 123-year jail term and a Rs 7 lakh fine. The accused was charged under IPC Section 376(3), Section 5(l) read with 6(1) of the Pocso Act (aggravated penetrative sexual assault), and 5(n) read with 6(1) of the Pocso Act, in addition to three years' rigorous imprisonment under Section 75 of the Juvenile Justice Act.

In the second case, pertaining to the sexual harassment of his 11-year-old daughter on March 26, 2022, the man was sentenced to 10 years' rigorous imprisonment and a fine of Rs 1.8 lakh.

The shocking revelation unfolded when the younger daughter disclosed her father's advances to her mother, prompting an investigation. The elder daughter later revealed that she had been assaulted multiple times in her father's absence and had been threatened with further abuse if she spoke out.

The accused, who had been in judicial custody for the past eighteen months, had repeatedly sought bail, but his requests were vehemently opposed by the prosecution, the survivors, and their relatives. Special Public Prosecutor A Somasundaran emphasized the risk posed to the family if the accused were to be released.

With the verdict, the convict faces a minimum of 43 years in prison and has been remanded to Tavanur central jail. Inspector Abdul Majeed led the investigation into the case.