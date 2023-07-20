Malayalam actor Vinayakan sparks controversy, with his who is 'Oommen Chandy' remark

Malayalam actor Vinayakan, who has also acted in other languages, is often in the news for his controversial takes on issues.Recently, he grabbed attention after he went live on his social media page asking 'Who is Oommen Chandy?' The former Kerala Chief Minister died on July 18 in Bengaluru. Vinayakan faced severe backlash for his impromptu live session. The video was deleted from his Facebook page later.

In a video that has now been deleted from his Facebook account, Vinayakan was heard saying, “Who is Oommen Chandy? Why are there three days (of mourning) for him? He has died, what should we do now? I am telling the media, they should stop (the coverage). You may think he is a good man, but I don’t think so. You know what he has done to Karunakaran, so just stop it and go away.”A Youth Congress leader has filed a complaint against the actor in Kochi. Many slammed Vinayakan for ‘insulting’ the legendary politician who breathed his last on Monday.

Known for his character as well as comic roles, Vinayakan, who began his career as a dancer, has been part of Malayalam cinema for the last two decades.He was the recipient of the 'best actor' tile of the Kerala State Film Award for his role in Rajiv Ravi-directed 2016 movie "Kammattipaadam the veteran Congress leader who served as the state’s CM twice from 2004-2006 and again from 2011-2016. Chandy succumbed to cancer-related complications at the age of 79 in Bengaluru. He was part of the state cabinet for four times and holds the record for continuously being elected from the same assembly constituency for 53 years.