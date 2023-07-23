Malda women modesty outrage: Seven including two victims arrested

Kolkata, July 23 A total of five persons have been arrested in connection with the viral video clip, where two tribal women were seen being stripped, tortured and beaten mercilessly by another group of women in the Pakua Hat area under Bamangola Police Station in West Bengal's Malda district on July 19.

At the same time, the two victims were arrested on charges of their recent involvement in ransacking of a local police outpost also under the same police station.

All the arrests were made till Saturday late evening.

According to the Malda district police superintendent Pradeep Kumar Yadav, the two women have been arrested following the information provided by the inspector-in-charge of Bamangola police station.

"Besides the five persons arrested in connection to the alleged harassment of the two tribal, the police have got information of the involvement of some others in the matter. The police are trying to trace them as well. At the same time, we are also investigating the involvement of the two tribal women behind the ransacking of a local police outpost," he added.

The five arrested in connection with the alleged harassment of the two tribal women include three women named Minati Tudu, Basanti Mardi, Revati Burman and two men namely Manoranjan Mondal and Bejoy Mondal.

"Two more persons have been identified from the video clip that went viral. We are tracking them and their identities will also be revealed after their arrest," the Malda district police superintendent said.

According to him, the five arrested have told the police that the two tribal women were caught while stealing money for one of their bags. "After that these two women were beaten up and in that process their clothes were torn. Two civic volunteers who were present at the spot rescued the two women and brought them to the local police outpost. But neither the two victims nor their relatives agreed to file any police complaint in the matter," Yadav said.

