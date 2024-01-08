Maldives Informs Indian Envoy: Remarks Against PM Modi Do Not Represent Country’s Views

On Monday, the Maldivian government communicated to India's High Commissioner Munu Muhawar that the offensive comments made by three deputy ministers, who are now suspended, against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, do not represent the official stance of the Maldivian government.

The Indian High Commissioner held discussions with Dr. Ali Naseer Mohamed, the Ambassador-at-Large at the Foreign Ministry, as reported by the Sun Online. A senior Maldivian government official stated that Naseer emphasized during the meeting that the derogatory remarks do not mirror the views of the Maldivian government. Additionally, he reiterated Maldives’ unwavering support for its neighboring country.

The Maldivian foreign ministry said the government is aware of derogatory remarks on social media platforms against foreign leaders and that the personal views do not represent its position. The meeting came after India summoned Maldivian envoy Ibrahim Shaheeb on Monday to the external affairs ministry and conveyed strong concern over remarks posted on social media against the Prime Minister by a number of ministers of the Maldives.

Malsha Shareef, Mariyam Shiuna and Abdulla Mahzoom Majid three deputy ministers at the Youth Ministry had made derogatory remarks against India and Prime Minister Narendra Modi on social media platform X, in response to a video promoting tourism in Lakshadweep. The three ministers were suspended on Sunday after the remarks sparked an uproar on Indian social media.

The disparaging remarks by the ministers have drawn flak in India, with many celebrities urging people on X to explore domestic tourist destinations instead of going to the Maldives. There were also posts on social media claiming that some Indians are cancelling their scheduled trip to the Maldives following the diplomatic row.

The government of Maldives is aware of derogatory remarks on social media platforms against foreign leaders and high-ranking individuals. These opinions are personal and do not represent the views of the government of Maldives, the Maldivian foreign ministry said in a statement on Sunday.