Mallikarjun Kharge dissolves entire state Congress unit in Uttar Pradesh

New Delhi, Dec 6 Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Thursday dissolved the entire Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) unit in Uttar Pradesh, along with the district and block units, effective immediately, according to a press statement.

This decision is being seen as part of the party's plan to restructure its Uttar Pradesh unit and prepare for the next Assembly elections in the state in 2027.

In an official statement, AICC General Secretary K.C. Venugopal confirmed the decision, saying, "Congress President has approved the proposal to dissolve the entire state unit of the PCC, along with the district presidents and Block Congress Committees of the Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee, with immediate effect."

All committees, sub-committees, and district-level units of the Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee have been dissolved with immediate effect, following which all the old officials, executive committee members, and leaders with special charge will no longer hold these posts.

The Congress's performance in the 2019 and 2024 Lok Sabha elections and 2022 Assembly elections was disappointing. Therefore, the party needs to re-establish itself in Uttar Pradesh, which was once a Congress stronghold.

However, under Kharge's leadership, the grand old party is trying to bring forward youth and grassroots leaders into its fold. The party leadership believes it is necessary to change the old committee and induct new energy into it.

As many as 403 Assembly seats of Uttar Pradesh will play an important role in the upcoming elections. The objective of the organisational change is to strengthen the Congress at the regional level.

The party will select a new leadership, which can understand the ground issues better. At the same time, efforts will also be made to fix the accountability of old leaders. This decision by Congress will have more impact in those Assembly seats in the state where the party currently has less influence.

New committees could be formed to create a balance between young and experienced party leaders in Uttar Pradesh.

Congress will now re-establish its organisation in both rural and urban areas of the state keeping in mind caste equations.

Earlier on November 6, Kharge had dissolved the Himachal Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC), along with its district and block units, in a significant restructuring move.

The decision, effective immediately, aimed to revamp the party’s structure in the Congress-led hill state, which had not seen a major reorganisation since the party's government was established there,

