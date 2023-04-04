Mallikarjun Kharge extends wishes on Mahavir Jayanti

New Delhi [India], April 4 : Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge took to Twitter to wish people on the occasion of Mahavir Jayanti. He said Mahavira's Philosophy can provide answers to many modern-day problems.

Greeting his fellow citizens on Mahavir Jayanti, he tweeted "The three A's of Ahimsa, Anekanta and Aparigraha of Bhagwan Mahavira's philosophy can provide answers to many modern day problems. May the festival strengthen in one and all the commitment to truth, non-violence and fraternity."

Many prominent leaders of the country including prime minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter to wish people on the occasion of Mahavir day.

" Today is a special day when we recall the noble teachings of Bhagwan Mahavir. He showed the way to build a peaceful, harmonious and prosperous society. Inspired by him, may we always serve others and also bring a positive difference in the lives of the poor and downtrodden," Prime Minister Modi tweeted.

Wishing Mahavir day, Senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi tweeted that Mahavir's teachings are an inspiration for the world.

"Best wishes to everyone on the birth anniversary of Lord Mahavira, the 24th Tirthankara of Jainism. He showed the right path through nonviolence, humty and penance which is an inspiration for the whole world," Rahul Gandhi tweeted in Hindi.

