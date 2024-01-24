Mallikarjun Kharge Urges Amit Shah to Address Security Concerns for Rahul Gandhi During Congress Yatra in Assam

Following the booking of Congress leaders for alleged "wanton acts of violence" by Assam Police, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge has penned a letter to Home Minister Amit Shah addressing security issues faced by party leader Rahul Gandhi during the Assam leg of the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra.

Kharge wrote a letter to Shah, urging him to take measures to guarantee Gandhi's security throughout the Yatra. On Tuesday, the Assam police filed a case against Gandhi and several Congress leaders, accusing them of inciting a crowd to assault the Guwahati police.

Earlier in the day, the state police didn't allow the Gandhi-led Yatra to enter the city, triggering protests from irate Congress workers who removed security barricades on the outskirts of the city. In his letter to the Union home minister, Kharge said there have been several instances where the Assam Police has been found wanting in providing adequate security that Rahul Gandhi who is entitled to as a Z+ security since the Yatra entered the state on January 18.

He outlined incidents occurring in Sibsagar district, Lakhimpur, Sonitpur, and Nagaon. Kharge pointed out that on the first day of the Yatra in the state, Assam Police, instead of ensuring a safe passage for the Yatra, was found protecting BJP posters in Amguri, Sibsagar district. The following day, individuals associated with the BJP were apprehended vandalizing and removing posters and hoardings of the Yatra in Lakhimpur district. Upon the Yatra's return from Arunachal Pradesh, there was another egregious attack in Sonitpur district, where the local Superintendent of Police is the brother of Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, as noted by Kharge.

He watched to see that BJP workers attacked and manhandled the Indian National Congress Social Media team, along with our General Secretary, Shri. Jairam Ramesh. Shri Ramesh's car was attacked, while miscreants shouting anti-BJNY (Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra) slogans, tearing off the BJNY sticker on the vehicle, and attempting to throw water on the passengers inside, the Congress chief said. On the same day in Sonitpur district, the BJP's district party workers approached and blocked Shri. Rahul Gandhi's convoy. The BJP's workers then physically assaulted the Assam Pradesh Congress Committee President Shri.Bhupen Borah, resulting in him bleeding profusely, he said.

On January 22, in Nagaon district, Kharge claimed that BJP workers deliberately obstructed Gandhi's convoy, dangerously approaching him and creating a highly unsafe situation.

In all of the troubling events mentioned above, the Assam Police has systematically stood by and/or allowed BJP workers to come closer and closer to the convoy of Shri. Rahul Gandhi, breaching his security cordon, and endangering his physical security and that of his team, Kharge said.