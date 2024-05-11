Mallikarjun Kharge’s Bihar visit won't affect NDA: Samrat Choudhary

Patna, May 11 While Congress national president Mallikarjun Kharge is visiting Bihar, Samrat Choudhary, the deputy chief minister of the state, claimed that his visit would not affect anyone in the National Democratic Alliance. The people of Bihar are with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

While interacting with mediapersons in Patna on Saturday, Choudhary said: “Whether Mallikarjun Kharge, Rahul Gandhi or Lalu Prasad Yadav, anyone can come and go, it would not affect us. The people of Bihar are standing with PM Narendra Modi.”

“Our Prime Minister firmly believes that whoever indulges in corruption will have to go to jail. He/She can come out temporarily, Lalu Prasad Yadav is out of jail due to illness and Arvind Kejriwal can come out temporarily but then they will have to go to jail again,” Choudhary said.

Mallikarjun Kharge came to Patna and will go to Samastipur and Muzaffarpur for the campaign of Congress candidates Sunny Hazari and Ajay Nishad.

