Mamata Banerjee appeals to celebrities, intellectuals to raise voice against impasse over oath ceremony

Kolkata, July 4 West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday urged intellectuals, celebrities, and civil society groups to raise their voices against the impasse over the oath ceremony of two newly-elected Trinamool Congress MLAs -- Sayantika Banerjee and Reyat Houssen Sarkar -- following differences with the Raj Bhavan over the venue of the swearing-in ceremony.

The Chief Minister on Thursday held a meeting with intellectuals, celebrities, and members of civil society groups at the state secretariat Nabanna, where she reportedly gave a call for protest on this issue.

According to sources, Mamata Banerjee said at the meeting that she wants the social influencers to protest in their own style against the constitutional crisis arising out of the uncertainties over the oath ceremony.

While the Governor wants Sayantika Banerjee and Reyat Houssen Sarkar to come to the Raj Bhavan for the oath ceremony, the two legislators and the Assembly authorities are insisting that the swearing-in event be held in the Assembly premises.

