Mamata Banerjee Calls for United Front Against Congress, CPI(M), and BJP

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is currently conducting the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra to connect with the common people, while the I.N.D.I.A alliance in West Bengal is experiencing growing internal divisions. The Bharat Jodo Nyaya Yatra is currently passing through West Bengal and Bihar. Meanwhile, West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress leader Mamata Banerjee is protesting and rallying her supporters to unite against Congress, CPI(M), and BJP.

It has been reported that Chief Minister Mamata has urged Trinamool Congress workers to remain united, bringing the possibility of discussions between Congress and Trinamool closer.

Following Rahul Gandhi's lead, Mamata Banerjee has also organized a procession in West Bengal. During a public event, Trinamool Congress emphasized their fight for the rights of the people in the state, stressing the need for unity to defeat the Congress-CPI(M)-BJP alliance in West Bengal.

Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chaudhary has responded to Trinamool Congress and Mamata Banerjee, alleging that Trinamool Congress obstructed the Bharat Jodo Nyaya Yatra in West Bengal. Chaudhary also questioned the prevalence of corruption in West Bengal and criticized those involved.

Regarding the decision to contest the Lok Sabha elections independently, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee stated that India Aghadi did not accept any of her proposals. Consequently, her party will contest the election on its own, as there is no coordination between any party in West Bengal. Additionally, she mentioned that Rahul Gandhi did not invite them to the Bharat Jodo Nyaya Yatra, reaffirming her party's determination to defeat BJP.