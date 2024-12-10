Mamata Banerjee Should Be Allowed To Lead INDIA Bloc, Says RJD Chief Lalu Prasad

RJD chief Lalu Prasad stated on Tuesday that West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress leader Mamata Banerjee should be allowed to lead the INDIA alliance. His remarks follow Banerjee's recent expression of interest in taking charge of the anti-BJP coalition.

Prasad also remarked that if Congress, a key ally of the INDIA bloc, had any reservations about accepting Banerjee as the leader of the opposition alliance, it would "not make any difference." "Mamta Banerjee should be allowed to head the INDIA bloc," the RJD chief said.

Asked about the Congress' "reservation" to accept her as the opposition bloc leader, Lalu said, "The Congress' opposition will not make any differenceShe should be allowed to lead the INDIA bloc."

Earlier, Lalu's son and senior RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav stated that he had "no objection to any senior leader of the INDIA bloc, including Banerjee, leading the coalition," but emphasized that the decision should be made through consensus. On December 6, Banerjee had expressed dissatisfaction with the functioning of the INDIA bloc, signaling her intent to take charge of the alliance if given the opportunity.