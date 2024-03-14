Mamata Banerjee Suffers Injury, Tweets Trinamool Congress

Published: March 14, 2024

Mamata Banerjee Suffers Injury, Tweets Trinamool Congress

CM Mamata Banerjee has sustained injuries, as confirmed by the Trinamool Congress (TMC) via its official handle. The party stated that their chairperson has suffered a significant injury, urging for prayers. A photo of CM Mamata has emerged, showing blood flowing from her forehead. She has been admitted to SSKM Hospital in Kolkata, where she is currently receiving treatment.

 

This is breaking news, more details awaited...

