Mamata Banerjee Thanks PM Modi And Other Leaders for Wishing Her Speedy Recovery After Injury

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee extended her thanks to political leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, for their wishes for her speedy recovery. This gesture follows her discharge from Seth Sukhlal Karnani Memorial (SSKM) Hospital after sustaining 'major injuries' from a fall at her residence in Kalighat, south Kolkata.

Leaders from various parties had expressed concerns about Banerjee's health after images of her injuries, including a bleeding forehead and nose, were shared by the TMC's official handle. Banerjee's acknowledgement of the wishes extended to her showed her appreciation for the support received during her recovery period.

Grateful for your prayers and good wishes, PM @narendramodi ji. Thank you. https://t.co/fKHvvjQEbh — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) March 15, 2024

In response to PM Modi's message, Banerjee tweeted, "Grateful for your prayers and good wishes, PM Narendra Modi ji. Thank you." She also thanked other leaders such as Rahul Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge, Himanta Biswa Sarma, MK Stalin, Akhilesh Yadav, Tejashwi Yadav, Omar Abdullah, Mehbooba Mufti, N Chandrababu Naidu, Vishnu Deo Sai, and Arvind Kejriwal for their concern and warm wishes.

Thank you for your well wishes @ArvindKejriwal ji. https://t.co/cqi985sENo — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) March 15, 2024

Grateful for your warm wishes, thank you @mkstalin ji. https://t.co/1kMctQDx0i — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) March 15, 2024

Thank you @kharge ji for your thoughtful wishes! https://t.co/kjhNT40ubW — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) March 15, 2024

The incident occurred when Banerjee fell inside a room at her residence in Kalighat, south Kolkata, resulting in a bleeding injury on Thursday evening. She was initially admitted to Seth Sukhlal Karnani Memorial (SSKM) Hospital and later transferred to the Bangur Institute of Neurosciences at the IPGME&R – SSKM Hospital Centre for further treatment. Medical personnel administered three stitches on her forehead and another on her nose during her hospital stay. Banerjee's discharge from the hospital was authorized after her condition stabilized.