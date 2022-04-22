Mamata Banerjee to attend PM Modi's meeting with Judges in Delhi on April 30

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will attend Prime Minister Narendra Modi's joint conference of Chief Ministers and Chief Justices on April 30.

TMC chief Banerjee will reach Delhi on April 29, a day ahead of the meeting. According to sources, PM has called the meeting to discuss matters related to courts across the country.

Recently, the West Bengal CM had also invited the Prime Minister to the Bengal Global Business Summit.

Earlier, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had said the state and the Central government should work together for public benefit.

Mamata Banerjee has asked the Opposition parties to unitedly fight against Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the 2024 general elections while pitching TMC as the main alternative to BJP in national politics.

( With inputs from ANI )

