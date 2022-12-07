Mamata Banerjee to attend second G-20 Presidency meeting virtually on Dec 9

Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee will attend the second G20 Presidency meeting called by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on December 9.

As per information, CM Banerjee will attend the meeting virtually from her residence in Kalighat.

Noting India's G20 Presidency is an honour for the country which every Indian should take pride in, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday sought cooperation from political parties for its success and termed them stakeholders.

India's G20 presidency is an honour for the country which is something every Indian should take pride in, Prime Minister Narendra Modi told political parties at the meeting on Monday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday chaired an all-party meeting to underscore the significance of India's presidency of the G20 and brief the leaders about the government's approach.

Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin and Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik were among those present at the meeting which was held at Rashtrapati Bhavan.

Among those leaders who spoke in this meeting included Former Prime Minister HD Devegowda, YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, MK Stalin, Mamata Banerjee, JP Nadda and N Chandrababu Naidu among others.

On behalf of the government, Union Home Minister Amit Shah presided over the meeting. The opening remarks were made by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman followed by a presentation by the foreign secretary.

Senior ministers in the government including Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal, and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar were present at the meeting.

India formally assumed the G20 Presidency on December 1.

( With inputs from ANI )

