Mamata Banerjee to meet PM Modi today, a day after INDIA alliance meet

A day after the INDIA Alliance meeting, Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is set to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi today to address the issue of pending dues to the state. This meeting comes amid a significant dispute over the alleged withholding of central funds to Bengal.

In a statement to the media before her departure to New Delhi on Sunday, Banerjee accused the Centre of halting all funds for Bengal, including those designated for the housing program Banglar Bari. She highlighted the cessation of the rural roads program, emphasizing that although it is a Central government scheme, the entire cost is shared by both the state and the Centre. Banerjee pointed out that the state has a share in the funds collected through the Goods and Services Tax (GST).

Furthermore, Mamata Banerjee mentioned the cessation of funds for the health department by the Centre. Criticizing the ruling government for promoting the saffron color in Bengal, she stated, "They say we have to paint everything saffron. They have painted all the metro stations saffron. Near Sukna, they have painted all the buildings saffron. They are telling us every health center has to be painted saffron. Why should we paint it saffron? We have a state brand which is white and blue, and it is not the party color."

Expressing concerns about potential interference in the state's autonomy, Banerjee questioned the imposition of BJP logos and colors on public spaces and educational institutions. She stressed the need for preserving people's independence in deciding what they eat, wear, and learn.

Earlier this year, the Trinamool Congress had initiated an agitation over the issue of pending dues. Banerjee is likely to be accompanied by the party's National General Secretary, Abhishek Banerjee, during her meeting with the Prime Minister. Abhishek Banerjee, also a Member of Parliament from Diamond Harbour, had led a protest in New Delhi on this issue in October, resulting in a tense confrontation with the Delhi Police. Several Trinamool MPs, MLAs, and leaders were manhandled and removed from the protest at that time. Abhishek Banerjee, widely recognized as Mamata Banerjee's political heir, also attended the INDIA Alliance meeting yesterday.