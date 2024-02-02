Mamata Banerjee Vows to Stand by 'Close Friend' Hemant Soren, Slams BJP

West Bengal Chief Minister, Mamata Banerjee, expressed strong condemnation on Friday over the arrest of former Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren, labeling him a "powerful tribal leader." Describing Soren as her "close friend," Banerjee criticized the arrest, alleging a "planned conspiracy" by BJP-backed central agencies to undermine a popularly elected government.

In a post on her official X (formerly Twitter) account, Banerjee stated, "I strongly condemn the unjust arrest of Shri Hemant Soren, a powerful tribal leader. The vindictive act by BJP-backed central agencies reeks of a planned conspiracy to undermine a popularly elected government." She added, "He is a close friend of mine, and I vow to stand unwaveringly by his side, dedicated to protecting democracy in these trying times."

Emphasizing her belief in the resilience of the people of Jharkhand, Banerjee asserted, "The resilient people of Jharkhand will deliver a resounding response and emerge victorious in this crucial battle!"

Trinamool Congress leaders staged a walkout from both Houses of Parliament, alleging the 'misuse of central agencies.' Opposition parties, led by the Congress, also walked out from the Rajya Sabha, protesting the Jharkhand Governor's failure to make interim governance arrangements after Hemant Soren's resignation.

In the latest development, Soren was sent to a five-day custody of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with a land fraud case.

Earlier in the day, the Supreme Court declined to hear a petition filed by Hemant Soren challenging his ED arrest. A special bench directed the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) leader to approach the Jharkhand High Court, comprising Justices Sanjiv Khanna, MM Sundresh, and Bela M Trivedi.