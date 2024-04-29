Mamata Didi betrayed the people of Bengal, says Raj CM in Serampore

Jaipur, April 29 Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma is in West Bengal to campaign for his party nominees for the ongoing Lok Sabha elections.

CM Sharma held a roadshow in the Serampore Lok Sabha constituency in Hooghly district in support of BJP candidate Kabir Shankar Bose. Later, he also accompanied Bose who filed his nomination on Monday.

“West Bengal is the birthplace of great personalities like Syama Prasad Mookerjee, Swami Vivekananda, Rabindranath Tagore, and many others. Once this land used to give directions to the entire nation. However, today, the people of Bengal are suffering due to corruption, hooliganism, infiltration, smuggling, and appeasement politics. Mamata Didi has betrayed the people of the state,” the Chief Minister said.

The situation has turned so grave that the benefits of the Central schemes are also not reaching the people of the state, he added.

"Now, the people here have made up their minds to go with the BJP. The people of the state will make sure that the BJP wins over 35 seats in West Bengal this time," he said.

“While PM Narendra Modi talks about the development and growth of workers, farmers, youth, and women, the opposition speaks of destruction and follows the policy of appeasement. India has garnered enormous fame in the world due to PM Modi, who has been working hard with the spirit of ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikaas'," CM Sharma added.

