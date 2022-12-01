Man absconding since 2019 in Rs 3.75 cr robbery case lands in police net

New Delhi, Dec 1 The Delhi police's Crime Branch has nabbed a man who was absconding since 2019 after robbing Rs 3.75 crore from a businessman in Haryana's Panipat at gunpoint.

The accused has been identified as Suraj, a resident of Jahangirpuri.

"On May 24, Joginder Goel, having a business of blankets in Panipat, was robbed by some boys of Rs 3.75 crore at gunpoint. Goel's employees, Santosh Kumar alias Raman and his driver Sudhir along with Narender, Kanhiya, Sultan, and Aman were arrested while Joginder, Ajay and Suraj were absconding," said Ravindra Singh Yadav, Special Commissioner of Police (crime).

The Crime Branch received specific inputs regarding Suraj following which a trap was laid near Golf Course, Bhalswa Dairy in Delhi, and he was nabbed.

"He was interrogated at length. At first, he misled the police team but on sustained interrogation, he confessed his involvement in the case of robbery of Rs 3.75 crore registered at Chandani Bagh police station in Panipat," said Yadav.

"Narendra, who had been arrested earlier in the case, is the uncle of Suraj who was working as a trainer in a gym at Jahangirpuri," said the official.

