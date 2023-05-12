Man arrested, cop suspended for drinking in UP police station

Saharanpur (Uttar Pradesh), May 12 In a bizarre incident, a man was arrested for his audacity to sit on the chair of a police station in-charge and pour a drink for himself in Uttar Pradesh's Saharanpur. The in-charge of the police station has now been suspended in connection with the incident.

The man, identified as Imran, has been arrested and sent to jail while the photograph is said to have been taken during Holi at Khata Kheri police station in Saharanpur.

As soon as the photo went viral on social media, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Vipin Tada immediately suspended Sachin Tyagi, the station in-charge.

