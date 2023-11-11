Man arrested for killing co-worker in Gurugram

Gurugram: A man has been arrested for allegedly killing his co-worker at a dhaba located in Rama Garden Basai Enclave in Gurugram over a minor dispute, police said.

The suspect was identified as Karan (40), a resident of district Kasganj in Uttar Pradesh while the victim was identified as Darshan Lal (52) a resident of Jammu.

Police said they received information regarding a murder of a person at Agarwal Dhaba near Rama Garden Basai Enclave on Friday.

After receiving the information, the police team reached the spot and recovered a body in a pool of blood. Deepak, the owner of the dhaba present at the spot informed the police that he had gone to his home from the dhaba on Thursday night around 10:30 PM and the next day, when he came to the dhaba at 8:10 am, he saw that Darshan Lal, who worked at the dhaba, was lying dead on his bed, with injury marks on his face.

After talking about the incident with other workers at the dhaba he came to know that Darshan Lal was murdered by Karan, who also worked at his dhaba, and then ran away from the dhaba after committing the murder.

Based on a complaint given by the dhaba owner, a case was registered under Section 302 (murder) of the IPC at the Sector-10A police station of Gurugram.

In a joint action, the police team of Crime Branch Sector-10 and Police Station Sector-10 arrested the accused from Old Faridabad on Friday.

During the probe, the suspect revealed that Darshan Lal (deceased) used to clean utensils at the dhaba and both of them used to stay at the dhaba at night.

"On the intervening night of November 9 and 10, they had drunk alcohol and had prepared rice to eat and the accused asked Darshan Lal to make roti, but he refused. The accused then hit the victim on the head with a wood and ran away from the spot. After committing the crime, he was going to his village to avoid arrest but the police arrested him before reaching his village," Varun Dahiya, ACP (crime) said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor