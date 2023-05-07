Man arrested for raping 20-year-old girl in Assam's Sonitpur in August 2021

Sonitpur (Assam) [India], May 7 : A 50-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly raping a girl two years ago, police said on Sunday.

The accused identified as Rafiqul Islam had raped a 20-year-old girl in his house in Lama village in Sonitpur district in August 2021, police said.

"The arrested person was identified as 50-year-old Rafiqul Islam. He allegedly raped a girl at Professor Colony Lama village under Dhekiajuli police station in Sonitpur district two years back and after committing the crime the accused person was absconding,' police said.

Chanakya Das, a police officer of Sonitpur district said that the accused was arrested near Tezpur Medical College and Hospital on Saturday night.

"Two years back a case was registered at Dhekiajuli police station. We tried to catch the accused person and last night the police caught the person. We will produce him before the court," the police officer said.

The family members of the victim girl lodged a complaint at Dhekiajuli police station and based on the complaint a case was registered against accused Rafiqul Islam, police said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor