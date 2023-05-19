Man arrested in Goa for smuggling ganja

By ANI | Published: May 19, 2023 11:31 PM 2023-05-19T23:31:42+5:30 2023-05-19T23:35:02+5:30

Panaji (Goa) [India], May 19 : Goa Police arrested a 26-year-old man for allegedly smuggling drugs in Mapusa on ...

Man arrested in Goa for smuggling ganja | Man arrested in Goa for smuggling ganja

Man arrested in Goa for smuggling ganja

Next

Panaji (Goa) [India], May 19 : Goa Police arrested a 26-year-old man for allegedly smuggling drugs in Mapusa on Friday.

According to Goa Police, the accused was identified as Shamshu Khan (26), a native of Goa.

Goa Police further mentioned that it recovered 800 grams of ganja worth Rs 80,000.

"Today May 19, based on reliable information, a team of Mapusa Police Station conducted a narcotic raid behind New Bus Stand, Mapusa, Bardez, Goa and arrested one accused person named Shamshu Khan aged 26 years," the police said.

A case has been registered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act (NDPS).

Further investigation is underway in this matter.

Earlier on May 17, Goa Police arrested a 31-year-old man, accused of smuggling drugs.

Goa Police also seized over 700 gms of Ganja, worth over Rs 70,000.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor

Open in app
Tags : Goa Police Mapusa police station Shamshu khan goa panaji Goa Lok Sabha Election 2019 Goa Congress South Goa Fc Goa Goa Pradesh Congress Committee Panaji Assembly North Goa North Goa Lok Sabha