Man arrested in UP for forcing minor girl to elope

Lucknow, Aug 15 A young man has been arrested for trying to force a minor to elope with him after stealing ornaments and cash from her house.

The accused and his accomplice also beat the girl, a class 10 student, and took her at knifepoint and threatened her.

However, she raised an alarm after which she was rescued by the passers-by.

The girl's brother has lodged an FIR in which he said that his sister got a friend request from Arbaaz of Rampur about six months ago, which she accepted.

They started chatting and sharing photographs. In due course of time, Arbaaz proposed to her after which she started distancing herself from him.

When Arbaaz came to know about this, he started calling her friends to spread fake news of their affair. The girl got scared and remained in his contact.

Arbaaz reached Lucknow with a friend and asked the girl to meet him at a place near her house.

He again pleaded with the girl to marry him and asked her to administer sedatives to her parents, steal the ornaments and cash, and elope with him.

The girl shouted at Arbaaz and rebuked him and then he and his friends thrashed her and one of them took her on knifepoint.

SHO, Aliganj, Deepak Pandey said Arbaaz was later arrested and efforts were on to trace his aides.

