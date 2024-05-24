Man arrested on charges of kidnapping commits suicide in police custody

Jaipur, May 24 A man arrested on charges of kidnapping a girl in Rajasthan's Pali district allegedly committed suicide on Friday in police custody by hanging himself in the lockup with a blanket.

The deceased -- Rakesh Seervi (30) -- a resident of Chanvadiya Kalan village, was arrested on Thursday for allegedly kidnapping a girl.

His family members, meanwhile, accused the police of torturing him, resulting in his death.

An official said that the body was shifted to a mortuary.

It was alleged that Rakesh had kidnapped a girl from her house and taken her to a house in Balada village.

The girl, however, somehow managed to call and inform the police about the "kidnapping" following which Rakesh was apprehended.

