Man awarded 20-year jail term for raping daughter in Mizoram

Aizawl, Feb 1 A middle-aged man has been sentenced for 20 years' rigorous imprisonment and a fine of Rs 10,000 for raping his 12-year-old biological daughter and torturing her several times in Mizoram's Lawngtlai district, police said on Thursday.

Police officials said that the Special Judge (POCSO), Lunglei judicial district, Vanlalenmawia convicted the 42-year-old accused last month under Prevention of Children from Sexual Offences Act, 2012 and pronounced the sentence on Wednesday.

The judge, in his order, said that the convicted person would undergo an additional 20-day imprisonment if he failed to pay the fine of Rs 10,000.

The victim’s maternal grandmother after learning of the accused father's crime approached the police leading to his arrest in September last year.

