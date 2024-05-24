Man beaten to death at birthday party in UP

Lucknow, May 24 A brawl at a birthday party led to the death of a guest when two youths beat him up, under the Cantonment police station area, the police said.

According to the police, both the victim and accused were aged below 25 years.

The victim, identified as Nitin Prakash of Bhagwant Nagar, in the Nilmatha area, was invited to the party organised on the birthday of his friend, Monu Bose of the same locality on Thursday. He was invited along with his brother, Sachin Prakash.

Monu had also invited Nitin's friend-turned-foe Ritik, of Durgapuri locality in the area, who along with his aides was attending the party.

While partying, Nitin ran into Ritik and started arguing, with Ritik's aides ganging up. They caught Nitin, took him outside the venue, and attacked him with bricks.

"There were too many people but there was no one to help us. Ritik and his aides dragged Nitin outside the tent where the party was on and then they all attacked him with bricks. They pinned him down and smashed his head with bricks before fleeing the scene."

"The elders rushed to the scene when they heard Nitin and me crying for help and Nitin was rushed to a hospital where he was pronounced dead," Sachin said in the FIR.

Police have registered a case under IPC 302 (murder) in this connection.

