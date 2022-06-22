Man beaten to death in Delhi's Azadpur area

New Delhi, June 22 A 21-year-old man was beaten to death by around half a dozen people in Delhi's Azadpur area, an official said on Wednesday. The incident took place at around 1.30 a.m. on the intervening night of June 21-22.

"A PCR call was received at Adarsh Nagar police station regarding a quarrel after which the police immediately reached the spot in Meel Wala Park, Azadpur where one person aged about 21 years was found lying in an injured state and blood was scattered near his body," DCP (north-west), Usha Rangnani said.

She said the man was immediately taken to a hospital where doctors declared him 'brought dead'. "Initial enquiry revealed that 4-5 people have beaten the deceased and after committing the crime, they fled from the spot," the official said.

The deceased was identified as Ritik (21), a resident of Railway Line, Azadpur, Delhi. A case under section 302 (murder) and 34 (common intention) was registered at the Adarsh Nagar police station and a probe ino the matter was initiated.

So far, the police have not made any arrests and the accused are still at large. "All the accused persons have been identified and raids are being conducted at their various possible hideouts," Rangnani said.

