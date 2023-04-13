Man beaten to death on theft charges in UP

Shahjahanpur, April 13 A 32-year-old man was beaten to death, allegedly on the orders of his boss, and his body was dumped outside at a government hospital in Shahjahanpur district of Uttar Pradesh.

A transport businessman, for whom Shivam Johri worked as a manager, is among seven people named in the murder case after a video of the assault went viral.

The video shows Shivam tied to a pole and writhing in pain as a man repeatedly hit him with a rod. Shivam was reportedly accused of theft.

According to police, Shivam's body was abandoned at the medical college and hospital on Tuesday night and his family members were informed that he had died of electrocution.

When a police officer examined the body in the hospital, he noticed injuries inconsistent with the claim of electrocution and the probe began.

The investigation so far has found that Shivam had been working with transport businessman Bankim Suri for the past seven years.

Recently, a package of prominent business Kanhiya Hosiery went missing. Several employees of the transporters were allegedly assaulted on the suspicion of theft.

The owner of Kanhiya Hosiery, Neeraj Gupta, is among the seven accused in the murder case.

Police have also seized a car from the premises of Kanhiya Hosiery and it is suspected to be linked to the crime.

